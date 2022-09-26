'What if This Was World Cup Final?': Unwell Suryakumar Yadav Pleaded With The Medical Staff to Get Him Ready For The Series Decider

Suryakumar Yadav was at his destructive best during the third and final T20I between India and Australia played on Sunday night in Hyderabad. Suryakumar blazed away to a blistering half-century – a strokeful 69 off 36, laced with five fours and as many sixes.

His innings was vital in India clinching the three-match T20I series as they chased down 187 with a delivery to spare. However, in a post-match chat with teammate Axar Patel, Suryakumar revealed he wasn’t well during the night as the medical team scrambled to treat him ahead of the series-decider.

In a video shared by BCCI on their official website, Axar revealed to have woken up early in the morning and heading to the physio room where he witnessed a commotion and upon enquiry, he was informed that they were treating Suryakumar who had complained of stomach ache and fever.

“Actually, you (Axar) were also facing this problem. I got to know this during the team meeting,” Suryakumar said even as Axar burst out laughing.

He continued, “There was a little issue. The weather changed and now we have started travelling as well. So I had a stomach ache and then fever.”

However, Suryakumar wasn’t willing to take any chances and probably even sit out of the series-decider. And so he pleaded with the medicos to get him ready for the evening’s contest.

“At the same time, I knew this one is the decider. So I told my doctor and physio, ‘If this would’ve been the world cup final, then how will I react? I can’t sit like this.’ So I told them, ‘do anything – give me any medicine, injection – do everything you can to get me fit for the game,'” the 32-year-old said.

“(And) once you have worn the jersey and are on the ground then the emotion is different,” he added.

A jovial Axar, who apparently was suffering from the same ailment, then added whoever had issues during the night, starred in the third T20I.

“Whatever pill you took, seems something else. I think whoever was having issues at night, it was going to be their day,” Axar said.

Axar was the pick of the bowlers for India finishing with top figures of 3/33 from four overs and also won the player-of-the-series award – his first of international career.

“So keep taking the dose on match day,” quipped Surya.

