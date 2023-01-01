What is DEXA: All You Need to Know About BCCI's Newly-introduced Selection Parameter

The BCCI on Sunday re-introduced the Yo-Yo test as one of the selection parameters across formats. At the same, a new element, known as DEXA scan, has also been added to the checklist that a cricketer needs to pass before entering the dressing room.

The Yo-Yo test isn’t a new concept of selection in Team India. Just a few years back, the team members had to pass the test to get named to the squad. Those who had the highest scores were deemed super fit while the ones securing poor marks had to wait and work on their fitness levels.

But as it returns to India’s scheme of things, the board has also introduced a new hurdle named DEXA which needs to be crossed by a player to be selected.

What is DEXA

A DEXA is a scan that uses X-ray technology to measure bone strength. Also, this test talks about the possibility of any kind of fracture in the bone even before it develops.

Also called a bone density test, it is a special kind of X-ray which produces two types of beams – high energy and low energy. Both these beams are passed through the bone and the number of X-rays emitted is measured thus, the density is found. The thickness of bones is also one of the important factors in DEXA scans.

T20 World Cup 2022 Review Meeting on Sunday

The BCCI on Sunday convened the review meeting of Team India (Senior Men) in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by BCCI chief Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and chief selector Chetan Sharma.

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.

