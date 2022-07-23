'What is he Doing Here?': Former Cricketer Says Shikhar Dhawan Not Part of Rohit Sharma's 'Aggressive Brand of Cricket'

India captain Rohit Sharma recently talked about how he wants his players to be more aggressive after their defeat to England in the 2nd ODI of a three-match series. Rohit had all but made it clear that the team is looking to replicate the their successful T20I template in ODIs.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has asked a pertinent question which raises doubts over the direction the team is headed towards. Jadeja says he’s confused by the treatment meted out to veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan from whom the team management seemingly had moved on few months back but have brought him back into the fold and even given him the ODI captaincy when Rohit hasn’t been available.

“Regarding Shikhar Dhawan I am totally confused. What is he doing here? 6 months back he was dropped,” Jadeja said on FanCode.

Jadeja says when one looks the development in the context of Rohit’s recent statement on playing a more positive brand of cricket then the inclusion of Dhawan becomes even more confusing.

“India moved on to KL Rahul and some of the younger players. Then suddenly he (Dhawan )was made the captain in the Sri Lanka tour last year. Then again he was left out, then was taken to England. So what are they thinking? And if he is part of India’s thought process than captain Rohit Sharma said that we will play an aggressive brand of cricket. He is definitely not part of it,” Jadeja said.

On Friday, Dhawan top-scored for India in the first ODI against West Indies, setting the base for what turned out to be a match-winning total. Dhawan struck 97 off 99 including 10 fours and three sixes.

Half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer pushed India to 308/7 and in reply, West Indies came agonisingly close to the target but fell short by three runs.

The second ODI of the series will be played on Sunday.

