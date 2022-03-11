'What is Our Strength?': Former Pakistan Captain Critical of PCB For Approving Lifeless Rawalpindi Pitch

The drab draw in the series opening Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi has resulted in criticism of the pitch which was branded as ‘dead’ by batter Steve Smith. Nearly 1200 runs were scored across the five days of the Test with bowlers toiling hard as they managed just 14 wickets with Pakistan 252/0 in their second innings as the contest ended in a draw.

Former captain Salman Butt has pointed fingers at Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja who had defended the pitch claiming it was prepared so as to not play into the strength of the visiting Australian team.

Australian team boasts of a world-class pace attack, however, Butt said the pitch didn’t favour the home bowlers either raising the question: What is Pakistan team’s strength?

Home teams generally prepare pitches to suit their own strengths but in Rawalpindi, only batters had the only say.

“We don’t have to play to their strengths, we definitely don’t want to do that," Butt said on his YouTube channel. “The whole Pakistan would agree to it. But what is our strength? Please tell us that. If we go by his words, we don’t have any strength at all. We don’t have fast bowlers, spinners, batsmen don’t have confidence."

“It’s not about the chairman. It is not about Ramiz Raja. He speaks about positive things, but the way these pitches were prepared.. either he doesn’t know or he is misinformed. In both cases, it is him and the Pakistan cricket that is suffering,” he added.

He said Raja is well aware of the nature of every cricket stadiums in Pakistan so why wasn’t that taken into account.

“…he (Raja) is not a chartered accountant-chairman. He was a cricketer. If you ask me the characterstic of every stadium in Pakistan, I can readily tell you. And I’m sure he will tell you as well, it is not possible that he doesn’t know. If he doesn’t know, I don’t know who knows,” Butt said.

