What Virat Kohli Has Done for India, Joe Root Has Done the Same with England'

England cricketer Joe Root has stepped down from Test captaincy, on April 15, with immediate effect. It is believed that the crushing defeat of 0-4 in the Ashes 2021/22, might have put a lot of pressure on him to take this decision. Root led the team in 64 Test matches, of which the team won 27. Ever since 2021, the England squad, under Root’s captaincy, failed to secure victories against New Zealand, India, Australia, and West Indies. Former cricketers, Lalchand Rajput and Nikhil Chopra, on Sky247.net presents ‘Not Just Cricket Show’ on CricTracker, and shared their opinions on Root’s captaincy stint.

Drawing comparisons with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rajput said that what “Kohli has done for India, Root has done the same with the England team.” Mentioning how Root has performed with the willow as well as the skipper, Rajput adds, “He came to India and used to score a hundred on the turning pitches. He went to Australia, South Africa, West Indies, he scored there as well. As a captain, he has been a role model for many years.”

Advertisement

However, the former cricketer stated that a phase comes in every cricketer’s career, and this time it’s Root’s turn. Rajput said that even though Root is trying, the team is not winning, and ultimately when the team is not winning, it is all upon the captain.

Meanwhile, Chopra hailed Root’s career as a batter and backed Rajput’s statement of him scoring runs in every country, especially in Tests. He highlighted that Root has been the leading run-scorer for the team in the Ashes 2021/22 having scored 322 runs in five matches. Even in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies, Root proved to be the best batter for England with 289 runs in three matches. “This decision is due to the fact that the England team has been outplayed in the red-ball cricket,” Chopra added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here