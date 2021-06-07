'What Virat Kohli is for India, Kane Williamson is for New Zealand'

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel said Kane Williamson is to New Zealand what Virat Kohli is to India. Williamson and Kohli will lead New Zealand and India respectively in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting on June 18 in Southampton. Parthiv said it’s important for India to bowl well to Williamson as he has an ability to play late.

“What Virat Kohli is for India, we’re talking for Kane Williamson for New Zealand. Someone who is very experienced, someone who knows how to play on the English conditions, he has done really well against England in England, and plus his ability to play really late. I think, especially when you are playing in England, that makes a huge difference. You have got to play under your eyeline all the time, so to get him out, you’ve got to bowl really well against him. You have to make sure you are hitting the areas more often than not. The ability which he has – with correct defense and is always decisive about his footwork,” he said on Star Sports show GAME PLAN.

Parthiv had said this would be a chance for Kohli to win his maiden ICC trophy.

“This is the ultimate format of cricket and everyone wants to become a Test player and now there’s a World Cup of Test Championship. Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli – who has been eluded from the ICC trophy, he has led India in couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning Test championship would be a big feather in his cap.”

