What's Cheteshwar Pujara Telling R Ashwin? Wasim Jaffer Has Hilarious Answer

India’s offspinner R Ashwin started a caption contest on Twitter, and former India opener Wasim Jaffer jumped in with his quick wit. Ashwin posted a picture from Southampton where he’s in a serious conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara amid a training session ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. “Prizes for guessing what @cheteshwar1 is telling me here!" Ashwin captioned it.

Jaffer replied: “2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi, sabka badla lega re tera White Walker (2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi, the White Walker will take revenge for all these losses). unbowed, unbent, unbroken." India were defeated by New Zealand in both the matches that Jaffer mentioned.

2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi sabka badla lega re tera White Walker. unbowed, unbent, unbroken 💪🏼😁 #WTCFinal https://t.co/ufFvoJPYyU— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 11, 2021

Not just Jaffer, plenty of experts and fans have pinned their hopes of Pujara coming good for India in the big game. Recently, in Star Sports’ show CRICKET CONNECTED, former India wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel predicted that Pujara will be the leading run-getter in the Test Championship final.

“I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No.3 – if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run scorer in this Test match,” he said.

Pujara has moderate success in England, with 500 runs in 9 matches at an average of 29.41. However, Pujara’s form is in no doubt at all. His battling efforts set India up for a series win down under in Australia recently, especially in the fourth Test at Brisbane which sealed the series. Pujara also did well in the home Tests against England that followed.

The Test championship final will start on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

