CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » What's Next for Sourav Ganguly? Doctors to Take a Call on Monday

What's Next for Sourav Ganguly? Doctors to Take a Call on Monday

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was admitted at Kolkata's Woodlands hospital following a mild heart-attack is said to be stable, but further plan of action for his treatment will be chalked out on Monday.

What's Next for Sourav Ganguly? Doctors to Take a Call on Monday

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was admitted at Kolkata's Woodlands hospital following a mild heart-attack is said to be stable, but further plan of action for his treatment will be chalked out on Monday.

Also read: Despite Hullabaloo, Team Set to Field Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant--Report

The 48-year-old had an 'uneventful' night, the press bulletin from the hospital informed the press and the medical board will meet again to discuss what needs to be done further. It also said that the treating doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, Dr Saroj Mandal, whose team performed the procedure at private Woodlands Hospital, said. A decision on whether to implant more stents will be taken later depending on his condition.

All You Need to Know About Sourav Ganguly's Heart Condition

"He will be under strict observation for the next couple of days. We will be taking a decision on our next course of action depending on his improvement. His other parameters are fine and needs to be in the hospital for next three to four days," Mondal said. Ganguly was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon following complaint of chest pain.

An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle. According to an earlier account attributed to a doctor at the same hospital, he had suffered a cardiac arrest. A sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative for COVID-19

He was also tested for  COVID-19 before he underwent an angioplasty, the results came out negative. The development came at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year. According to political circles in the state, the former batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.

Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI's General Body meeting in Mumbai, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). He became the BCCI's 39th president succeeding C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches