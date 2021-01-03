What's Next for Sourav Ganguly? Doctors to Take a Call on Monday

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was admitted at Kolkata's Woodlands hospital following a mild heart-attack is said to be stable, but further plan of action for his treatment will be chalked out on Monday.

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was admitted at Kolkata's Woodlands hospital following a mild heart-attack is said to be stable, but further plan of action for his treatment will be chalked out on Monday.

Also read: Despite Hullabaloo, Team Set to Field Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant--Report

The 48-year-old had an 'uneventful' night, the press bulletin from the hospital informed the press and the medical board will meet again to discuss what needs to be done further. It also said that the treating doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, Dr Saroj Mandal, whose team performed the procedure at private Woodlands Hospital, said. A decision on whether to implant more stents will be taken later depending on his condition.

All You Need to Know About Sourav Ganguly's Heart Condition

"He will be under strict observation for the next couple of days. We will be taking a decision on our next course of action depending on his improvement. His other parameters are fine and needs to be in the hospital for next three to four days," Mondal said. Ganguly was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon following complaint of chest pain.

An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle. According to an earlier account attributed to a doctor at the same hospital, he had suffered a cardiac arrest. A sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly.

Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative for COVID-19

He was also tested for COVID-19 before he underwent an angioplasty, the results came out negative. The development came at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year. According to political circles in the state, the former batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.

Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI's General Body meeting in Mumbai, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). He became the BCCI's 39th president succeeding C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.