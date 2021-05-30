What's The Last Thing Virat Kohli Googled About? India Captain Reveals

Virat Kohli is a huge admirer of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and over the years, he has reiterated how much the Portuguese inspires him through his work ethic and passion.

But his admiration doesn’t end there. He’s a close follower of the Juventus forward who is counted among one of the greatest footballers to have played the game.

During an Instagram Question & Answer session with his fans, Kohli was asked what’s the last thing he has searched for on Google. He reply? Cristiano Ronaldo transfer.

Along with Argentine Lionel Messi, Ronaldo is arguably the greatest footballer of the current generation with few even branding the duo as the best ever in history. While Messi has been representing boyhood club Barcelona, Ronaldo has turned out for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus.

During a chat with India footballer Sunil Chhetri last year, Kohli had opened ip on the athletes he’s inspired by outside of cricket.

“There are many great athletes. There are so many people you look up to, who are amazing, but for a guy to turn up for big games that regularly… The thing that stood out was, he (Ronaldo) joined Juventus (and) I remember it was a UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid match. They lost 2-0 in the first leg. The second leg they were playing at home. For a guy to say two days prior to the game, to tell his friends that come for the game (because) it is going to be a special night,” Kohli had said.

“That conviction for a guy to say that we are going to go through and score a hat-trick. That for me is a beast mentality. In the world of sport, there are very few people who can claim to have that kind of a mentality. That mental strength for me is inspiring every time,” he added.

