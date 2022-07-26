'What's The Plan Regarding Holding Yuzvendra Chahal Back': Ajit Agarkar Questions India Bowling Approach

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar criticized the bowling tactics of the Indian team in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. Agarkar is clueless about India’s tactics of holding back spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the final overs. Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan hold back Chahal and used part-time spinner Deepak Hooda ahead of him in the 2nd ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The ace leg-spinner had an off-day with the ball as he took just one wicket and gave away 69 runs. He also didn’t complete his quota of overs.

Agarkar was not impressed with Team India’s tactics about how they used Chahal in the 2nd ODI.

“I don’t quite know what is the plan regarding holding Chahal back. He has done really well whenever he has bowled. Today you could see that when there are explosive hitters in the end, maybe he was a little bit greedy trying to pick wickets towards the end of the innings,” Agarkar was quoted as saying on Fancode.

Agarkar said that India should have brought Chahal early into the attack to get the better of the set batters early.

“It’s not always easy, doesn’t matter how good a bowler you are, once there are set batters at the crease, once there is a little bit of license, these guys have a lot of power. So why not get him in the game early and try and pick up wickets up front,” he added.

West Indies opener Shai Hope showed his class with a magnificent century while skipper Nicholas Pooran went on a six-hitting spree as the West Indies produced a solid batting display to post 311 for six. India failed to put pressure on the Windies batters with their defensive approach with the ball.



Hope constructed his 115-run innings well, focusing on building partnership and exploded in the end. His 135-ball knock comprised eight fours and three maximums. While Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls with the help of six maximums and one four.

