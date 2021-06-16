When A Cricket Team Won By 155 Runs After Scoring Only 15 Runs In First Innings

Wonders often happen in the world of cricket. Several such matches have been played on the 22-yard strip when the defeat of a team appears inevitable, but surprisingly the team emerges winner at the end.

A similar incident occurred 99 years ago on June 16, 1922, when a cricket team won by 155 runs despite returning to the pavilion with just 15 runs in the first innings.

This came as nothing short of a miracle and will always be remembered in the history of cricket.

The match took place between Warwickshire and Hampshire at Edgbaston in which Hampshire’s first innings ended with just 15 runs but still they managed to win over Warwickshire. The 10th batsman in this match scored hundred runs and proved that anything is possible in the sport of cricket.

Warwickshire totalled 223 runs in their first innings thanks to 70 runs scored by Freddy Kalthorpe and 83 by Frederick Santall. The team of Hampshire managed to score a mere 15 runs in its first innings which came as a shock to its fans. The players in the team managed to stay at the crease for just 8.5 overs and only 2 bowlers from Warwickshire took all the wickets.

Hampshire received follow-on from Warwickshire and their second innings was also in steep trouble. The Hampshire team in the second innings too witnessed the fall of 6 wickets in just 177 runs. It was almost certain that Warwickshire in the match would claim victory, but the tables turned.

The team of Hampshire managed to touch 272 runs and post that wicketkeeper Walter Livesey scored 177 runs for the 9th wicket with Brown and owing to the marvellous innings of the duo, Hampshire scored total 521 runs in the second innings and set a target of 314 runs for Warwickshire.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here