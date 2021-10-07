When an MS Dhoni Fan Proclaimed Her Love in Sakshi Dhoni's Presence

A true gentleman on the cricket field, MS Dhoni’s sportsmanship and respect for his fellow players’ abilities are all the reasons why he remains in the highest regard and esteem. His association with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dramatically multiplied his fanbase.

The love and adulation the CSK skipper receives in the capital city of Tamil Nadu is unimaginable and a fan’s word of affection is an indication of the popularity Dhoni enjoys in this part of India. For a legion of CSK fans, the Ranchi-born cricketer simply called ‘Thala’, symbolises the franchise. Since his retirement from international cricket, countless die-hard fans have been praying that Dhoni continues to play for CSK as long as he can.

Back in 2018, a female fan of Dhoni professed her love for him. During an IPL, one of the female supporters in the stands stood up with a banner held high. In the presence of Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi at the stadium, the fan announced Dhoni as her “first love”. The International Cricket Council official Twitter handle posted a photo of the girl with the poster. The message on the banner read, “Sorry Future partner, but MS Dhoni will always be my first love. I love you Mahi.”

During a recent virtual interaction, another Dhoni fan expressed her disappointment at missing his farewell game. The wicketkeeper-batter in reply said that he certainly hopes to play his last game in Chennai and meet his fans. The 40-year-old made it clear that he will put on the yellow jersey for at least for one more season and the CSK supporters can enjoy his “farewell game” at their beloved Chepauk. During the same interaction, Dhoni asserted that he has no plans to step in Bollywood as a post-retirement stint.

Speaking about the ongoing UAE leg of this IPL season, CSK, after a narrow defeat from Delhi Capitals (DC), slipped to the second spot on the points table. While they are certain to make it to the playoffs, they need a sure win to end in the top-two. Their last league stage encounter is against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

