When and Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming Online

The viewers can expect a cracking of a game on Tuesday as England and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in the first One Day International of the three-match series. The high-anticipated encounter will commence on June 29, Tuesday at 03:30 pm IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Sri Lanka will be desperate to win the ODI series after a torrid outing in the shortest format of the game. England and Sri Lanka were recently involved in a three-match T20I series. The T20I matches saw England convincingly beating Lanka by 3-0.

The Three Lions will hope to continue their winning momentum in the 50-overs format while the visitors will be looking forward to changing their fortunes. Both England and Sri Lanka were defeated in their last ODI series.

The island nation registered a defeat against Bangladesh by 1-2 in May while England were outplayed by India in March by 2-1.

The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka will be televised on Sony Network in India.

The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV application.

ENG vs SL 1st ODI, England probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

ENG vs SL 1st ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against England: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

