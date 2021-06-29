When and Where to Watch West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online

South Africa and West Indies are giving a tough fight to each other in the five-match T20I series as the tournament is leveled at 1-1. Playing the first match of the T20I series, West Indies completely outclassed the visitors as they scripted a victory by eight wickets.However, there wasn’t much time to celebrate for the Caribbean side as South Africa made a memorable comeback in the second T20I. The visitors pulled their socks up in the second T20I as they defeated West Indies by 16 runs. The main credit for SA’s success in the second match goes to their bowling unit.

The visiting bowlers presented a disciplined bowling effort in the match as they were successful in restricting the star-studded West Indies batting line-up to 150. Both the team will now square off against each other in the third T20 International.The WI vs SA 3rd T20I is scheduled to start at 11:30 PMIST on Tuesday, June 29 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

When will the 3rd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday, June 29.

Where will the 3rd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

What time will the 3rd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA)?

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA)?

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs SA 3rd T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against South Africa: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

WI vs SA 3rd T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against West Indies: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

