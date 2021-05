When Andre Russell Went to Shower With Cricket Clothes On After Getting Out to Rashid Khan

West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders allrounder Andre Russell recalled an interesting anecdote from the Qualifier 2 game of IPL 2018 between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he went to shower with his cricket gear on after being dismissed by Rashid Khan.

Chasing 175 in Kolkata, Russell was dismissed for 3 off 7 balls, caught by Shikhar Dhawan off Rashid in the 15th over. KKR needed 57 off 33 balls when Russell walked in, an equation very much within his range. KKR eventually ended up losing by 14 runs.

“When I got out to Rashid Khan, I got back inside and went in to shower with my cricket clothes on,” Russell told KKR.in. “My shoes and everything was wet. I was just there with the water running all over me because it was basically the last game (for KKR).”

Russell tried to cut Rashid, only to get an outside edge that Dhawan snapped up.

“I didn’t get out being Dre Russ,” Russell said. “I started to overthink the game. That was actually a ball I could have put away, and that’s the moment where I knew I had messed up. If I was still batting at the back end, we would have won comfortably.

“I was just disappointed with myself. That’s why I went into the shower with everything wet. I was happy that no one saw me that way because it was embarrassing. People would have been like – ‘Are you losing it?’ I realised (from that incident that) if a bowler feels you are scared to lift your bat, they are gonna be all over you. You have to back off a bowler by playing shots sometimes,” he said.

