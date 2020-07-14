Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

When Ben Stokes Took Cigarette Break Before 2019 World Cup Final Super Over

It was arguably one of the the greatest finals in the Cup history.

PTI |July 14, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes had sneaked off for a "cigarette break" in order to calm his nerves ahead of the Super Over during last year's epic World Cup final, an anecdote which finds mention in a new book on England's triumph.

A year ago, England had claimed their maiden 50 over World Cup title after beating New Zealand by virtue of a contentious boundary count-back rule as scores were tied even after the Super Over. It was arguably one of the the greatest finals in the Cup history.

On the first anniversary of that historic triumph, excerpts from a book called 'Morgan's Men: The Inside Story of England's Rise from Cricket World Cup Humiliation to Glory' has revealed the pressure that Stokes felt on that day at Lord's.

"Finding a quiet spot as the frenzy of the Super Over approached was hard in a ground packed out with 27,000 supporters and television cameras following the players from the middle, through the Long Room and up the stairs to the dressing room," authors Nick Hoult and Steve James wrote and the excerpt has been published by stuff.co.nz.

"But Ben Stokes had played at Lord’s many times. He knows every nook and cranny. As Eoin Morgan tries to bring calm to the England dressing room and sort out their tactics, Stokes nips off for a moment of peace.

"He is covered in dirt and sweat. He has batted for two hours and 27 minutes of unbelievable tension. What does Stokes do? He goes to the back of the England dressing room, past the attendant's little office and into the showers. There he lights up a cigarette and has few minutes on his own."

The 29-year-old Stokes was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 84, plus eight runs in the Super Over, which helped England claim that momentous victory.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more