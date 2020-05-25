Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

When Can We Start Again, Bored of Shadow Batting: David Warner

Cricketnext Staff |May 25, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
Sydney: Australia batsman David Warner has been a big hit with his antics on social media, and this time the left-hander posted a video saying that he is bored of shadow batting in his backyard.

"Okay, I am over it now, when can we start again please. Bored of shadow batting in the backyard!!" Warner said in an Instagram post. The video was originally uploaded on his TikTok page.

All the cricketing action has been suspended since March due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the entire world.

The ICC has introduced guidelines to resume training with utmost precautions. However there is no clarity as to when the players will take field and play.

Meanwhile Fast bowler Pat Cummins has said that this time around he is better prepared to face the Indians, Down Under. The time India toured Australia, they beat the hosts 2-1 in the Tests.

"I think we'll be ready for them this time," Cummins told cricket.com.au

A lot has changed for the Aussies since that series. Their top batsmen Warner and Steve Smith were not part of the team and were serving their respective bans due to their involvement in the sandpaper gate. Also last year saw the advent of Marnus Labuschagne, who has taken the world of cricket by a storm.

"Everyone's a little more experienced this time because obviously we've got a couple of class batters back in the side and someone like Marnus (Labuschagne) has played a bit more and done brilliantly," Cummins said.

