When Coach Terry Jenner Transformed Overweight Shane Warne

Shane Warne, Australia’s famous leg spinner, died of a heart attack in Thailand, on March 4. At the age of 52, the famous leg-spinner bid his final farewell to the world. He recently expressed his wish to become the England cricket team’s head coach. He was dissatisfied with England’s unfortunate defeat to Australia in the Ashes series and wanted to assist the England team.

However, it could be surprising for many that the magical spinner was once unfit to play cricket, according to his coach.

Warne once spoke about how former Australian coach Terry Jenner helped him understand his flaws and helped transform an overweight Warne by unleashing his potential. Jenner said to Warne that he was overweight, drank too much, and had never had to make a sacrifice. This changed the life of Warne forever.

In his book, No Spin, Warne has written that when he met Terry Jenner he was overweight. After seeing him, Jenner said, “You are fat, drink too much beer, smoke like a chimney and have never had to sacrifice anything."

Advertisement

This conversation took place in 1992 when Warne was preparing for the Test series of Sri Lanka. Jenner’s strict demeanour persuaded Warne to work harder and make use of the opportunity, and the 22-year-old lost 20kg. Warne slimmed down to 79kg in three months.

Warne had made his debut against India earlier that year, with dismal bowling figures of 1-150 in Sydney and 0-78 in Adelaide.

Jenner and Warne had formed an unbreakable relationship. Jenner became notorious as the spin doctor, but his star learner Warne referred to him as Dr Phil. “We were a terrific match for each other. Perhaps all the stars and moons were aligned because we clicked instantaneously," Warne once said.

During an interview with Fox Sports’ Follow-On podcast, Warne lamented the fact that today’s generation is really not used to handling criticism well. He recalled listening to Ian Chappell, Tony Greig, Richie Benaud and others. “I would listen if they stated something critical. They understood exactly what they were talking about," Warne added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here