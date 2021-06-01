When All-Rounder 'Dada' Won India A World Cup Match - Azharuddin Recalls India's 1999 Clash Against England

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin fondly remembered India’s 63-run win against hosts England in the 1999 World Cup encounter in Birmingham while praising the performance of the player who won India the match. Azhar took to social media to ask his fans to name the Player of the Match for the particular encounter. India’s hero of the day was none other than the current BCCI President and another former captain, Sourav Ganguly whose all-round show won the day for India at Edgbaston.

World Cup ‘99 on May 30th we secured a well fought victory against England. We played under very tough conditions and the match had to be moved to d next day. Our bowlers utilised the overcast conditions to our advantage. Do you remember the ‘Man Of The Match’? #worldcupcricket pic.twitter.com/sNKhrYPDPf — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 1, 2021

It was the 29th of May, 1999 and India batting first scored 232 for the loss of 8 wickets. Ganguly, opening the innings, registered a fluent 40 off 59 deliveries. Azhar, leading the side, himself chipped in with 26. The Prince of Kolkata then returned with three big wickets – of Nasser Hussain, Neil Fairbrother and Mark Ealham and had match-winning figures of 3-27 in 8 overs as India went on to record a comprehensive victory.

One of India’s most prolific batsmen of the 1980s and 1990s, Azharuddin tweeted, “World Cup ’99 on May 30th we secured a well fought victory against England. We played under very tough conditions and the match had to be moved to the next day. Our bowlers utilised the overcast conditions to our advantage. Do you remember the ‘Man Of The Match’?”

The match was forced to go to the reserve day after 20.3 overs were bowled in the England innings. Rahul Dravid scored a half-century while Ajay Jadeja also produced a cameo 39 off 30 deliveries. Amongst the bowlers Debasis Mohanty gave India the early breakthroughs getting rid of Alec Stewart and Graeme Hick off consecutive deliveries in the 4th over of the England innings. Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble also bagged two wickets each.

India could not make it to the semi-final of the 1999 World Cup but were the finalists in the next edition in South Africa. They won the World Cup for a second time in 2011 and since then have made it to the semi-finals on both the occasions – 2015 in Australia and 2019 in England.

