When Dilip Vengsarkar Pushed for Sachin Tendulkar's Selection in Team Bombay in 1988

Image credit: Getty Images.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the best batsman in the world and his numbers are a testimony to the fact. In 200 Tests, he score close to 16,000 runs at an average of 53.8, while in ODIs, he notched 18,426 runs at an average of 44.8.

The story of how he broke into the national team is widely known, but Dilip Vengsarkar revealed another interesting anecdote, from about a time when Tendulkar had not even broken into the state team.

In a Facebook Live with Sportskeepa, Vengsarkar revealed, “Actually, I had heard about Sachin because he was scoring heavily inter-school matches. These tournaments are 100 years old have given a lot of cricketers for Mumbai and for India,” Vengsarkar said.

“At the time I was India’s captain, and I was about to play my 100th Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. We were practicing there. Our coach Vasudev Paranjpe was very impressed with Sachin, and he said, ‘look at this boy, he’s an exceptional talent’. I told him ‘I can look at him later, not now’. But he insisted,” the former batsman recalled.

“So he got him on the ground, so I had to see him bat at the nets. I requested Kapil Dev, Arshad Ayub, Maninder Singh, Chetan Sharma to bowl to him. They were like ‘what is this thing like. Why should we bowl to an U-15 kid’,” Vengsarkar said with a laugh.

“So I told them he has been scoring runs in school tournaments, so we have to see him how we bats. So he batted. Hats off to those bowlers, they were established cricketers, but still they said they will bowl for a while. But Sachin was so impressive, he played so well,” he recalled.

He was so impressed with Tendulkar's talent that he pushed for his selection into the Bombay side on the same day itself.

“The same evening, we had a selection meeting to pick the Bombay team. I attended the meeting. I told them about Sachin. ‘I just saw him bat, he’s very good. So, pick him in the 15-member squad’.

“They said ‘it’s too early for him. If he gets injured, we will be blamed. So we will wait for a while’. I said you keep him in the 15-member squad so that he is around the team and can learn the atmosphere of the team’,” he recalled.

“In Duleep Trophy, he got a hundred. In Irani Trophy, he got a hundred. Then we went to Pakistan in 1989, and there came Sachin Tendulkar, and the rest is history,” he said.

