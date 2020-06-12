When Dilip Vengsarkar Pushed for Sachin Tendulkar's Selection in Team Bombay in 1988
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the best batsman in the world and his numbers are a testimony to the fact. In 200 Tests, he score close to 16,000 runs at an average of 53.8, while in ODIs, he notched 18,426 runs at an average of 44.8.
When Dilip Vengsarkar Pushed for Sachin Tendulkar's Selection in Team Bombay in 1988
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the best batsman in the world and his numbers are a testimony to the fact. In 200 Tests, he score close to 16,000 runs at an average of 53.8, while in ODIs, he notched 18,426 runs at an average of 44.8.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings