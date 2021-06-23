When England Bowler Played for Mumbai, Picked up a Hat-trick

England fast bowler David Willey, despite producing consistent performances in the past, hasn’t been able to get a consistent run in the national team. He was unlucky to miss out on a berth in the 2019 World Cup team as well, that went on to lift the title. Instead, a newbie, Jofra Archer was preferred.

But once again, Willey is back in the scheme of things in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka starting June 23. During the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, the left-armer played a crucial role in helping Eoin Morgan and team prepare well for the tournament. England was one of the few teams which managed to play a few practice games.

England, during one of these games played against Mumbai Cricket Association XI, that included Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jos Buttler, and James Vince. The aim was to bring some experience into the Mumbai side. Willey later went on to share the new ball with Shardul Thakur.

Willey was exceptional in the match though, as Mumbai restricted England to just 177. But on the final three balls, Willey managed to take a hat-trick. He managed to dismiss Joe Root, Moeen Ali, and Chris Jordan on consecutive balls. But his efforts went in vain, as Mumbai fell short by 14 runs.

After that Willey went on to play well and managed to pick up 10 wickets. England also managed to lose the final against West Indies.

Meanwhile, England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture of the back, team management announced Saturday.

Stone’s latest setback of an injury-blighted career has led to the uncapped George Garton being called into England’s one-day international squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

