When Greg Chappell Rebuked VVS Laxman for Having Coffee During Harare Test in 2005

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar narrated an inside story, where ex-coach Greg Chappell gave a piece of his mind to VVS Laxman. The incident happened during the Zimbabwe tour of 2005, where during the Test in Harare, Laxman walked off the field to receive some treatment on his finger. But in the meantime, a substitute fielder dropped a catch. Chappell then had a word or two about it with Laxman.

“While a Test match was underway in Harare in Zimbabwe, Greg Chappell went for a practice session with a few substitute players. After 30-40 minutes, he was heading back to the dressing room. On the way, he saw a substitute fielder in the match dropping a catch in the slips. So the coach started wondering, why is there is a substitute on the field, and which regular has come out,” Manjrekar told SportsKeeda in an exclusive chat on their show ‘SK Tales’.

“When he went inside, Greg Chappell saw that VVS Laxman was drinking coffee. So he got a bit angry and asked VVS, why he wasn’t on the field. Laxman replied that he had got injured, so came out of the field to apply some ice on the injured area.”

But the then coach wasn’t convinced with Laxman’s explanation. He told the latter in clear terms, that until it’s life-threatening, he should never come out of the field. “An enraged Greg Chappell rebuked Laxman and asked, was it life-threatening? Laxman was absolutely shocked thinking, what is he asking? The coach further ordered him that if it is not life-threatening, never come off the field next time. Substitution is something that normally happens a lot in Indian cricket, and other teams do it as well, ” Manjrekar explained.

“However, Greg Chappell found it unacceptable. Of course, it didn’t help that the substitute dropped a catch, and Greg Chappell ended up giving a senior player like Laxman a piece of his mind.”

Chappell had a big fallout with many members of the team, and his relationship with the players of that team is widely recorded and known. Many openly have severely criticised his ways of tackling the team, especially the senior players.

