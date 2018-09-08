Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
When Harbhajan Singh Became David Lloyd's 'Bhangra' Instructor

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 8, 2018, 1:54 PM IST
When Harbhajan Singh Became David Lloyd's 'Bhangra' Instructor

Image credit: Twitter - Sky Sports

The fifth and final Test between India and England started off with a guard of honour laid out by the Indians for the outgoing Alastair Cook. While both Cook and Moeen Ali dug in and thwarted whatever the bowlers threw at them, the commentary team decided to have a little fun of their own.

It started off with Shikhar Dhawan doing the 'Bhangra' - a traditional North Indian dance - on the third man boundary. Harbhajan Singh, who is doing commentary duties for Sky Sports was on at the time and decide to teach David Lloyd a few dancing lessons of his own.

With Harbhajan humming a tune, Lloyd started doing a few moves of his own, making for a few seconds of laughter-filled moments. Rob Key in the middle watched all of this rather quizzically, not quite sure what to make of it.




Harbhajan later took to Twitter to describe the events unfolding.

"When work becomes fun! Taught @BumbleCricket a little bit of bhangra, as he showed off some bhangra skills in his own style! It was a great attempt, to say the least! Always a pleasure working with these gentlemen. Lot to learn from them," wrote Harbhajan.

With the hosts having already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series already decided, the atmosphere is slightly lighter in the final game. At the end of the first day's play, hosts England were 198 for 7 with India staging a comeback in the last session following Cook's 71.
First Published: September 8, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
