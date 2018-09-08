When Harbhajan Singh Became David Lloyd's 'Bhangra' Instructor

Loading...
It started off with Shikhar Dhawan doing the 'Bhangra' - a traditional North Indian dance - on the third man boundary. Harbhajan Singh, who is doing commentary duties for Sky Sports was on at the time and decide to teach David Lloyd a few dancing lessons of his own.
With Harbhajan humming a tune, Lloyd started doing a few moves of his own, making for a few seconds of laughter-filled moments. Rob Key in the middle watched all of this rather quizzically, not quite sure what to make of it.
Bhangra in 20 seconds with @SDhawan25, @harbhajan_singh & @BumbleCricket! 🕺— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 8, 2018
With @Schroders. pic.twitter.com/1gqIHcVvX4
Harbhajan later took to Twitter to describe the events unfolding.
"When work becomes fun! Taught @BumbleCricket a little bit of bhangra, as he showed off some bhangra skills in his own style! It was a great attempt, to say the least! Always a pleasure working with these gentlemen. Lot to learn from them," wrote Harbhajan.
With the hosts having already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series already decided, the atmosphere is slightly lighter in the final game. At the end of the first day's play, hosts England were 198 for 7 with India staging a comeback in the last session following Cook's 71.
First Published: September 8, 2018, 1:53 PM IST