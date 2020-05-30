When Heather Knight Almost Misplaced 2017 World Cup Trophy
Heather Knight, England captain has excellent credentials when it comes to winning trophies, but not so good when it comes to taking care of them. It was after England had won the Ashes in 2013, the trophy was with her for almost 10 weeks, and the ECB thought they had misplaced it.
