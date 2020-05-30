Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

When Heather Knight Almost Misplaced 2017 World Cup Trophy

Heather Knight, England captain has excellent credentials when it comes to winning trophies, but not so good when it comes to taking care of them. It was after England had won the Ashes in 2013, the trophy was with her for almost 10 weeks, and the ECB thought they had misplaced it.

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
When Heather Knight Almost Misplaced 2017 World Cup Trophy

But it was later revealed, that it was with Knight.

But it was later revealed, that it was with Knight.

“Didn’t tell anyone until they asked for it,” Knight told BBC Live Sport Specials.

Something similar had happened after Knight led England to a win in the World Cup in 2017, and this time around she almost misplaced the trophy.

“Unfortunately, it was my responsibility that it got misplaced. I was at The Oval a week later with a few friends for the tour of the hospitality boxes with the trophy,” she recalled.

“We managed to sit down for a couple of pints and enjoy the match. I passed on the (responsibility) of the trophy to the security guard whilst I was enjoying myself. A fair few pints later we went to check on the trophy and it had actually disappeared. I had a bit of panic. But luckily someone from the ECB had sensed danger and taken it back and looked after it.”

A few days earlier, Nasser Hussain had suggested a change in the women's format -- reducing size of the pitch to 20 yards - but Knight doesn't quite agree.

“Obviously as professional cricketers, we have trained since we were 11 or 12 playing on a full-length pitch,” she said. “The skills you hone with that, the lengths the bowlers bowl, the trajectory spinners bowl, the little cues that you pick up as a batter are based on that full-pitch length. I think if you change that overnight, it would have a big impact on the game, probably detrimental effect on the game.”

Heather KnightNasser Hussainwomen's cricketWomen's World Cup 2017

