When I Accepted The Offer From Afghanistan Some People Laughed At Me: Lalchand Rajput

Lalchand Rajput has worn many hats from being manager of the Indian cricket team when they won the World T20 in 2007 to challenging coaching stints of top international teams around the world but perhaps his toughest assignment has been at the helm for Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. He spent a little more than a year coaching and mentoring Afghanistan in 2016 and is currently the Head Coach of Zimbabwe.

In an exclusive with G Viswanath for Cricketnext, Rajput spoke about the culture and ethos in the two countries and how he overcame the local challenges.

EXCLUSIVE – Stability in Coaching Setup Helping Indian Men’s Team, But Too Much Chopping and Changing in Women’s Team: Lalchand Rajput

Rajput stated that he enjoyed his stint with Afghanistan and did not find any problem in communication as the common language was Hindustani (a mix of Hindu and Urdu). He said the players in the war-torn nation were highly motivated to put everything behind them and focus just on playing good cricket.

” Afghanistan was good to work with as most of them spoke Hindi, so it was easier to communicate with them. Since it was a war zone country, the players were very much focused on working hard and they never shied away from putting in the extra effort. When players do that, then as a coach you enjoy working with such a group of players. Their work ethic was tremendous, and I really enjoyed working with them. And we as a team had very good success and got the Test recognition because of our consistent performance on the field,” stated Rajput.

Rajput added that people laughed at him when he signed up with Afghanistan but that he was determined to make a difference.

” When I accepted the offer from Afghanistan, some people laughed at me. But I took it (the offer) up as a challenge and I really enjoyed my stint with Afghanistan.”

He further stated that his hardwork with Afghanistan paid off and the war-torn nation defied all odds to move up the ladder in international cricket finally getting Test status and becoming a major force in the T20 format where they have upset the best in the world.

“I really worked hard as I wanted to prove that Afghanistan can become a force in world cricket. And we managed to do that and got the Test status. And a few players such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb (Zadran) are getting noticed at the international level.”

Rajput had a different experience in Zimbabwe who had not qualified for the 2019 World Cup with some of their players boycotting the national side over salary issues with the board.

“Zimbabwe was challenging to start with. They had not qualified for the 2019 World Cup. Then a few senior players boycotted as they were not paid salaries. Hence it was a real challenge to start with. But I like challenges and slowly with the help of the management, I tried to solve issues one after the other. The first step was to get the players to receive their salary on time; it is now going straight into the player’s account.”

History of Highest Score In ODIs: From Saeed Anwar’s Monumental 194, Sachin Tendulkar’s 200* To Rohit Sharma’s Epic 264

Rajput said he got the results with the Zimbabwe team which was very satisfying. The team beat Bangladesh for the very first time away from home and then defeated UAE 4-0 in the ODI series at home. He added that things were on the upswing when the government interfered and Zimbabwe was suspended for six months by the ICC. Rajput added that he was now in the process of re-building the team again.

“Things were going well when the government came into the picture and Zimbabwe was suspended for more than six months by the ICC. Whatever I had done had to start all over again after the ICC lifted the suspension. We have overcome these challenges and getting on to the right track now. But still, a lot of work needs to be done. Zimbabwe is a work in progress,” said Rajput.

Zimbabwe is scheduling a number of A-side matches with other countries and that should help the young team to get back on its feet. Rajput added that his goal was to help Zimbabwe qualify for the 2022 World T20 and the 2023 World Cup.

“The Zimbabwe Board has organized a number of matches for its `A’ team against the South Africa `A’ team in May end. This will help to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. As a coach, you have to be positive all the time. It is important to win, but Zimbabwe is in the rebuilding process and we are throwing in a lot of youngsters. Hence it will take a bit of time. I feel they should play more matches, because the more they play, the better they will get. They have to keep their calendar busy. At the moment, I am enjoying the stint with Zimbabwe and my goal is to make them qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 and also for the 2023 World Cup.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here