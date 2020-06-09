Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

When I First Saw MS Dhoni, I Thought Dinesh Karthik Was a More Natural Keeper: Tatenda Taibu

Tatenda Taibu feels that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's mental toughness separated him from his contemporaries.

PTI |June 9, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
When I First Saw MS Dhoni, I Thought Dinesh Karthik Was a More Natural Keeper: Tatenda Taibu

Chennai: Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Tatenda Taibu feels that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's mental toughness separated him from his contemporaries.

"...The first time I saw Dhoni, if I'm to be honest...he had come with the India A side. I thought Karthik was more natural than Dhoni. And still in keeping, he is more natural...even in batting he is more natural," Taibu said on Fan Play-Sports Ruler 'Inside Out With Baggs' on YouTube channel.

Taibu then went on to explain Dhoni's odd yet impactful technique

"Now, the way he (MSD) keeps, his hands are not always together like you always have the little fingers together... when he catches his hands are always not like that...

"But he always manages to catch the ball and whip the bails in a flash with a very different technique...very different and odd technique," Taibu added.

ALSO READ: 'Dhoni Bhai Will End Your Career' - Sreesanth Slams Stokes

Taibu also said Dhoni batting technique was different but it was about his hand-eye coordination and mental toughness too.

"Same thing about his batting...different technique. But great hand-eye co-ordination. But I don't think it's only his hand-eye coordination but probably his mental toughness.

"Normally if you don't look the part, so to speak, it's easy for coaches to just put you aside. But Dhoni backs that up with statistics," Taibu added.

About Australian great Adam Gilchrist, the Zimbabwean said he was a natural batsman but not a natural 'keeper and used to put in more time on his wicket-keeping than batting.

"Gilchrist was a natural batsman and not a natural wicket-keeper. He always used to put more time on his keeping than his batting because his batting was very natural. Hitting the ball was quite easy for him," he added.

Taibu, who burst onto the scene at a young age and also led his team, said he had learnt a lot from the international stars like Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among others, especially about training.

dinesh karthikMS DhoniTatenda Taibu

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more