'When I Got to Learn That I Am Playing...': Avesh Khan Delighted Having Fulfilled His India Dream

Fast bowler Avesh Khan admitted that he had butterflies in his stomach when he learnt that he is going to make his debut against the West Indies in the third and final T20 but support and comforting words from skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid calmed him down.

Although Avesh failed to make an impact in his T20 debut, conceding 42 runs from his four overs, India defeated West Indies by 17 runs to complete a series clean sweep on Sunday.

“Nervousness is bound to happen. When I got to learn that I am playing, making my debut I was a little nervous because the thing for which I have been working hard was finally going to get fulfilled," Avesh told team-mate Venkatesh Iyer in a chat published on BCCI.TV.

“Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) backed me, Rahul sir (Dravid) told me to enjoy my debut game. This day is not going to comeback again and I just enjoyed."

Having achieved his first goal, the 25-year-old right-arm pacer now wants to serve Indian cricket for long.

“It was a nice feeling. Every player has a dream to play for India and my dream got fulfilled today (Sunday). I am feeling very good. I enjoyed the moment, the entire match and we won the match as well," Avesh said.

“I will try to serve the Indian team as much as possible."

