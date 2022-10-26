'When I See You Play, it Reminds Me of Kapil Dev': Srikkanth's Huge Compliment for Hardik Pandya | WATCH

India scripted a memorable win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup encounter on October 23. Virat Kohli clinched the improbable win for Team India by playing a blistering knock of 82 runs off just 53 balls. He was ably supported by Hardik Pandya during India’s chase. The star all-rounder was clinical with both bat and ball. Pandya restricted Pakistan’s total by taking three crucial wickets. He then played a key role with the bat as well by scoring 40 runs.

In the post-match interaction on Star Sports, 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth heaped praise on Hardik Pandya for his complete show. Srikkanth even compared Hardik to legendary allrounder Kapil Dev.

“I should not do comparisons. I do not compare eras. When I see you play, the way you bowl, bat and field; it reminds me of Kapil Dev during our days. The impact you can create is somewhat what Kapil used to create,” said Srikkanth.

On being compared to Kapil Dev, Pandya replied, “Kapil Dev is the greatest!”

While chasing a tricky total, India were in trouble when Axar Patel got out in the seventh over. The side were reeling at 31 runs and had lost four wickets when Hardik Pandya walked out to bat. Pandya displayed tremendous mental fortitude to score 40 runs off 37 balls. The street-smart Pandya stitched a match-winning partnership of 113 runs with Virat Kohli to help his team’s cause.

In another post-match interaction with Star Sports, Pandya dedicated Team India’s spectacular win to his late father. An emotional Pandya recalled how his father struggled in order to fulfill his cricketing dreams.

“I was only thinking about my dad. I have not cried about my dad. I love my son, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do for him what my dad did for me. He moved cities for a six-and-a-half-year-old boy’s dreams without knowing I would get to where I am today. So, this is for him. I will be grateful forever. If he hadn’t given me a chance, I won’t be standing here. He made a big sacrifice, he shifted to a different city for his kids. We were six at that time, and he shifted an entire city and his entire business. It was a big thing,” Hardik said.

