'When I Was Fielding They...': Local Boy Ishan Kishan Reveals What Ranchi Fans Asked Him During 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Ishan Kishan was in top form during the must-win 2nd ODI for India against South Africa on Sunday evening as he belted an 84-ball 93 to set the stage for an easy seven-wicket win in Ranchi. Local boy Ishan, who represents Jharkhand in domestic cricket, delighted his home fans with four fours and seven sixes.

Expectedly, the 24-year-old was happy with his contribution as India overhauled the target of 279 in 45.5 overs.

“(Feeling) Very good, it’s 1-1, very excited to play the decider at Delhi. Really happy about with the way we contributed in the team,” Ishan said during a chat with the broadcasters.

Ishan then revealed how the fans were asking him to hit a century when India were fielding and he nearly delivered.

“It is my home ground, there were too many people watching. When I was fielding they were asking me to get hundred today. Unfortunately I missed it but no worries, I’m just happy that my team won the game today and maybe in the next game I will give my best and make my team win again,” he said.

After India lost two early wickets, Ishan and Shreyas Iyer (113*) joined forces to stabilise the chase and then stitched a massive 161-run partnership for the third wicket that put their team in control.

Through his power-hitting, Ishan may have made the track look easy but he said for a new batter it was a little tricky and that the plan was to deal with the deliveries on merit.

“It’s difficult here sometimes, because I played so many matches in Ranchi, it is not easy for the new batters to score runs, so we were looking to play according to the merit of the ball and not to play any harsh shots, and it’s a matter of putting the pressure on the other team as well and the positive mindset helped a lot,” he said.

He added, “(Anrich) Nortje, (Kagiso) Rabada are too quick and sometimes the ball isn’t coming on properly and stopping a touch and the next ball it was coming really quick. So, I was planning to go for it if it was near my chest and not to play a pre-determined shot if the ball is not there. So I was just trying to put the ball in the gap and it went my way.”

With the win, India drew level at one-all in the three-match series with the final match to be played on Tuesday.

