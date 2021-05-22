CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » When Indian Fans Gave Standing Ovation to AB de Villiers During India-South Africa Match in Dharamsala

When Indian Fans Gave Standing Ovation to AB de Villiers During India-South Africa Match in Dharamsala

When Indian Fans Gave Standing Ovation to AB de Villiers During India-South Africa Match in Dharamsala

“It was as if he was an Indian,” said Chopra referring to the match played in Dharamshala where the proteas batsman received immense support from the crowd.

AB de Villiers is one cricketer who does not need any introduction across formats. The Proteas batsman, famous as Mr 360 because he can smash the ball all around the ground, enjoys huge popularity across globe but nothing matches his reputation in India. With a cult-like following in a cricket-crazy nation, De Villiers has generated love, affection, and admiration in Indian hearts which remains unbeatable.

Talking about the popularity of this star cricketer in India, former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra in a recent video uploaded on his channel recalled a match between India and South Africa. The match was played in Dharamshala and De Villiers received a standing ovation from the crowd as he stepped in to play.

In the video, Chopra said that if we look at Indian cricketers then MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are three players for whom the crowd roars when they enter the ground. Referring to Ind vs SA match, he said a similar standing ovation was given to De Villiers. “It was as if he was an Indian,” Chopra added. He said that this moment has been etched in his mind and will remain with him forever.

The former Indian batsman praised the Test and ODI numbers of De Villiers and termed them “phenomenal.” ABD has scored 8,765 runs in Tests at an average of 50.66. While in ODIs, he reached close to ten thousand runs with 9,577 with an average of 53.50. Chopra highlighted that his strike rate was always above 100.

Calling De Villiers, “runway match-winner in T20s,” Chopra said that there is a difference of chalk and cheese between his T20I and T20 numbers. He further said that De Villiers has been the same player in Tests, ODIs, and T20s but his performance for South Africa in T20I was not good. Of the 75 matches ABD played in T20I with an average of 26 and strike rate of 135, he scored only 1672 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches