When Indian Players Were Asked to Have Sex Before Match During 2011 World Cup

Former mental conditioning coach for Team India, Paddy Upton has made a startling revelation in his book. According to him, he had advised the players to have sex before the match. All these revelations were made in his book ‘The Barefoot Coach’. Upton, in his book went on to write that this advice of his, angered then-coach Gary Kirsten. Later Upton had to apologize for the same.

He has also written that during the preparation of Champions Trophy in 2009, he was preparing the notes for the players. He gave a detailed account of benefits of sex.

In the notes prepared for the players, Paddy mentioned, “Does having sex improve your performance? Yes, it grows."

Upton, apart from that has talked about various topics in his book, right from S Sreesanth abusing Rahul Dravid, to MS Dhoni’s calmness.

Meanwhile, India opener batsman Shubman Gill has sustained a serious shin injury which could keep him out of action for at least two months, a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday. It is all but certain that Gill is unlikely to feature in the upcoming five-Test series against England starting in Nottingham from August 4.

“Shubman has sustained a shin stress fracture, which will keep him out of action for minimum two months, which effectively rules him out of the first three Tests against England in August," the source said on conditions of anonymity."It will be a race against time to get him fit for the final two Test matches in September after completing rehabilitation," he added.

It is understood that the shin injury got aggravated during the recently-concluded World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton which india lost by 8 wickets."Stress fractures in shin are not very threatening but time consuming in terms of rest and rehabilitation," a former India pacer told PTI.

