When Indian Team Did Not Reach Stadium in Time for World Cup Encounter
Former India skipper Anjum Chopra revealed an incident how the team nearly had to forfeit 1997 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The southpaw went on to say that the team did not make it to the stadium in time since the driver did not know the route from the hotel to the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.
