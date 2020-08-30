Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

0/0 (0.0)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

When Indian Team Did Not Reach Stadium in Time for World Cup Encounter

Former India skipper Anjum Chopra revealed an incident how the team nearly had to forfeit 1997 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The southpaw went on to say that the team did not make it to the stadium in time since the driver did not know the route from the hotel to the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
Anjum Chopra. (TwitteR)

Former India skipper Anjum Chopra revealed an incident how the team nearly had to forfeit 1997 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The southpaw went on to say that the team did not make it to the stadium in time since the driver did not know the route from the hotel to the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

FOLLOW WOMEN'S CRICKET HERE

“During the 1997 World Cup, we were staying at DLTA – Delhi Lawn Tennis Association. We were the poor cousins of million-dollar babies so we were accommodated wherever there was no rent or any other cheap option. We were to play a match against Sri Lanka, our first match [of the tournament] at Feroz Shah Kotla,” Chopra said on the YouTube show ‘22 Yarns’ with Gaurav Kapur.

“So, we got on the bus and left for the stadium [in the morning], and we knew the play won’t start on time because it was raining. After about 10-12 minutes – I was sitting at the back – someone from the front called for the Delhi residents. And when I got to the front, I was told that the driver doesn’t know the route to Feroz Shah Kotla! I knew the way, but only from my place.

“I thought I was the only most knowledgeable person because everybody else, apart from Anju Jain and I, were not from Delhi. So, I was helping the driver with the route, who was using his own ‘internal GPS’ as well. After about half an hour, we came back to Sarojini Nagar [just one-kilometre from DLTA]. We were circling around Sarojini Nagar and South Extension and after half an hour again we were back in the same place.”

The team was far from reaching the stadium at the time of toss, and the match could have been awarded to the Lankan team, if not for rain.

“Now the toss was scheduled for 8.30am, so the captain should at least reach the stadium. And by 8.35, we were only moving in circles. Everyone else had reached the stadium and you can actually be declared as giving a walkover, [even if it’s raining] your team management and captain need to be there on the ground,” Chopra said.

ALSO READ - Suresh Raina's Uncle Killed by Robbers in Punjab's Pathankot

“So apparently, the captain and the vice-captain got off halfway through and took a taxi. And as it turned out, even the taxi driver didn’t know the way to Feroz Shah Kotla. I don’t know how we managed to reach the stadium but when we did, my parents, who had come to watch the game even though it was raining, were standing outside with a big smile on their face. And then the first thing we were told was, ‘Please go straight to the dressing rooms and don’t tell anyone that you have just reached’. We reached there at 9.05am.”

Anjum Chopraferoz shah kotlaOff The Fieldwomens world cup 1997

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more