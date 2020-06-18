When Indian Team Hatched a Funny Plan to Dismiss Brian Lara in 2002 Series

Sourav Ganguly has often been called the best Indian captain -- and for a reason. Under his leadership India achieved the unprecedented and set a template of winning Tests overseas for teams and players to come.
It was the year 2002, and a mighty successful one for the Indian team as they had won the Natwest Trophy, were joint winners of the Champions Trophy, and had drawn the Test series against England.
India also toured the Caribbean that year, but unfortunately lost the series 2-1. The biggest headache for the Indians on that tour was legendary Brain Lara. Talking about a funny incident from that series, Deep Dasgupta revealed how the Indians planned to dismiss Lara, in a chat show with Gaurav Kapur.
The former India player went on to say that it was made clear in the team meeting that while Lara was in the middle, no one would talk to him.
“One of the funniest things that ever happened was when we were playing against the West Indies in 2002. It was the first Test in Guayana and in the team meeting we were talking about how to handle Brian Lara. Some of the things that were said in that meeting were ‘don’t talk to him’. I was like, what are you saying? They said ‘he would get bored and get out,” said Deep in ’22 Yarns’ show.
He further revealed how Lara wanted to talk to Rahul Dravid and him, but they turned their backs on each ocassion.
“Whenever a spinner would bowl, I was behind the wicket, and Rahul was there in the slips. Brian would play a ball, he would turn around wanting to talk to Rahul or me and we would turn our backs and look the other way. He would want to start a conversation, and we would be like, no, nothing happening,” added Deep.
Deep said that talking to players gave him good rhythm, and that is why this plan was formulated.
“He just wanted to chat, that’s the kind of batsman he was. He would love to talk about his batting, he would want to talk about everything,” Deep added further.
