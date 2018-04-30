When IPL Comes Calling, It's Batman to the Rescue for the Stars

Indian bat maker Aslam Chaudhry checking the bounce of a cricket bat at his workshop in Mumbai. When the Indian Premier League's big hitters need their favourite bat urgently repaired there's one person they all call upon -- Aslam Chaudhry, a.k.a. "Batman". The 65-year-old bat maker and fixer frequently comes to the rescue of cricket's most recognisable stars out of his small, decades-old workshop in south Mumbai. (Image: AFP)