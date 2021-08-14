When Ishan Kishan tried to pull off 'Dhoni-style' run out against Sri Lanka

Cricketer Ishan Kishan took international cricket by storm through his sensational batting debut in ODI and T20Is. In both the 20 and 50-over cricket, the 23-year-old batsman scored fifties in his debut match. His fearless approach left the critics and his fellow teammates in shock. Cricket fans even started drawing comparisons between the youngster and former Indian captain and cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The two have various things in common, including their wicket-keeping skills and fearless batting style. Recently, while speaking to former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra, Kishan recalled that he tried to pull off a ‘Dhoni-style’ run out against Sri Lanka in the recent limited over series. However, due to Chamika Karunaratne’s presence of mind, Kishan was not successful in picking the wicket.

The batter explained that Chamika was standing on the non-striker’s end and was the set batsman so the Men In Blue knew that he wanted the strike from the new batsman. “Deepak was standing beside me at short-fine leg. I told him that Bhuvneshwar bhai will hurl a slow ball outside off stump and this guy will get beaten trying to hit a six,” he continued. Kishan further shared that he said his teammates when Chamika would run, he would go running like Dhoni for the runout.

But unfortunately, Chamika had denied the run so Kishan could not run him out. He said that his plan was set to run completely to the stumps. “That’s why Deepak Chahar too buried his face in his palms after the dismissal,” he added.

Talking about how people connect him with Dhoni and inspire him to take his place in the Indian team, Kishan said that it is very difficult because there is mammoth of pressure due to the things Dhoni has done for the country. Kishan, who hails from Ranchi, shared one statement which he often hears is that people say ‘Dhoni had played from Ranchi, and it is now his turn to take the place.’ Though he feels good about being talked about as the guy who can take Dhoni’s place, it is very difficult.

Dhoni is the only Indian captain who has won all three ICC trophies.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here