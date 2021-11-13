'When It’s Do or Die, They Do': Kevin Pietersen Predicts Winner of T20 World Cup Final Between New Zealand And Australia

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen gave his opinion on the big-ticket 2021 T20 World Cup finale between New Zealand and Australia. The two neighbouring countries will clash against each other on Sunday to get their hands on prestigious trophy for the first time. It is the first time when New Zealand will play in the final of the T20 World Cup while Australia had earlier lost to England in the 2010 summit clash and now they have got the second chance to claim the trophy.

Both New Zealand and Australia have an almost similar road to the finale as they were second in their groups after the Super 12 stage after losing their only match to their group-toppers. In the semifinal, both teams registered to win in quite the same fashion with five wickets and an over to spare.

Pietersen feels that New Zealand have all the bases covered but he feels that Australia will blow them away which they did during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

“New Zealand seem to have all bases covered, but I fancy Australia. History suggests that when you get these two together in a major final, the Aussies blow the Kiwis away. It’s what happened in the 2015 50-over final in Melbourne. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Australia lift the trophy on Sunday," Pietersen wrote in his blog for Betway.

Also Read | NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup: New Zealand The Side to Beat in The Final

The former England captain heaped praise on the Australian cricket team’s attitude in the knockout stage of any major tournament.

“It’s the Australian way that when it’s do or die, they do. They’ll just get the job done. That’s why they’ve been a formidable opponent for such a long time. If they get themselves into a semi-final of a major tournament, they’ll find something extra," he added.

Also Read | To Focus on His Batting, Virat Kohli May Give up Captaincy in Other Formats: Ravi Shastri

Pietersen further emphasized on the matter with the example of opener David Warner’s return to the form when his team needed him the most.

“David Warner is a great example of that. People like to cut sportspeople down very quickly after a bad run – and make no mistake, Warner was struggling with Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL – but he hasn’t had the success he’s had because he’s a rubbish player. He’s shown his class in this competition when his team needed him most. It’s not a coincidence," Pietersen wrote.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here