When Kohli Replaced Dhoni as Wicketkeeper for One Over

Wicketkeeping is a skill that not everyone possesses. It is necessary to call a professional for this. On the cricket field, circumstances frequently arise when other players are forced to entrust this task. Such an incident happened with team India in 2015 in an ODI against Bangladesh when their regular wicketkeeper and then captain MS Dhoni had to leave the field to attend nature’s call and Virat Kohli had to keep the wickets for one over with Umesh Yadav bowling from the other end.

Eventually, MS Dhoni returned after an over and took command. Such an incident happened when a substitute wicketkeeper was not allowed in the field by umpires. Virat Kohli had to take over the gloves and a substitute fielder was called in to replace MS Dhoni.

Kohli was afraid of ball hitting his face

While recently talking to teammate Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli spoke about the incident and also confessed how difficult the game is for the wicketkeeper. He understood that MS Dhoni was to concentrate on every ball and also adjust the fielding accordingly after taking the responsibility of wicket keeping, Kohli said.

He also added, ‘I had a lot of fun then’. But the fear of hitting the ball in his face was also haunting him. Virat Kohli said that the problem was with Umesh Yadav who is a Fast bowler and he was afraid that the ball might hit him. I also told him that I didn’t want to wear a helmet then, because I felt that I would be insulted.

