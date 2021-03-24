When Krunal and Hardik Pandya Surprised their Father with a New Car, Watch video

Krunal Pandya made an emotional ODI debut on Tuesday and dedicated the same to his late father, Himanshu Pandya, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune against England. Krunal, who scored a fifty, was seen getting very emotional and hugging his brother Hardik Pandya after the Indian innings, in a moment of sheer passion. The fans adored the duo for their emotional display.

Following their unfiltered reactions, a video of the Pandya brothers have surfaced online where they are seen gifting their father a swanky new Jeep car. The video was uploaded by Hardik on Instagram with the caption,”…seeing you smile like a kid who got his candy makes me smile and remember you with so much joy!”

In the video, Pandya Sr. is seen completely surprised after knowing that the car which he liked and wanted to get was already his as a surprise gift. The emotions on his face were that of a surprised yet proud father.

Hardik and Krunal’s father Himanshu passed away on January 16 due to cardiac arrest and Krunal’s overflow of emotion on Tuesday could be attributed to the same.

The southpaw all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls and completely changed the game on its head. He, along with KL Rahul,put on a stand of 112 runs off just 57 balls to power India to 317/5 from their 50 overs. Krunal started as the aggressor and finished with seven fours and two sixes while Rahul was not out on 62 off 43 balls.

Krunal got extremely emotional after the innings and was at lost of words in a mid-innings interview. Hewas also seen embracing Hardik for a long time as both soaked in their feelings. He also later came out and got one wicket for 59 runs from his 10 overs as India managed to pull off a sensational comeback and beat England by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The next ODI will be played at the same venue on Friday.