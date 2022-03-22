'When Mahi Bhai Asks You to do Something, Consider it Done': CSK's New Recruit Heaps Massive Praise on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season opener in Mumbai on Saturday. The defending champions made some interesting buys at the mega auctions in Bengaluru last month. While they bought back Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo to strengthen their core, their decision to leave out Suresh Raina left the fans surprised.

CSK couldn’t get back their dependable opener Faf du Plessis in the auction, who was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore, they spent a big amount of Rs 4 crore to have all-rounder Shivam Dube on board. The Mumbai cricketer, who was a part of Rajasthan Royals until last season, fetched lucrative bids from the likes of Lucknow Super Giants, RR and Punjab Kings before CSK took him away.

The 28-year-old all-rounder joined the CSK squad in Surat for a pre-season training camp and sweated it out in the nets along with captain Dhoni. Speaking with the franchise, the youngster heaped massive praise on the legendary wicketkeeper-batter and talked about having a conversation with him.

“I think you can still see the goosebumps coming out because always I’m a big fan of Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and, especially CSK. I had a chat with Mahi bhai as recently as yesterday. He asked me to do a few things and I told him I’ll definitely do justice. When Mahi bhai asks you to do something, consider it done,” said Dube in a video shared by CSK.

Dube further spoke about how he felt when CSK picked him up in the mega auctions. He said he is extremely elated to join the ‘Yellow Army’ for the upcoming season.

“It was a big deal for me to get picked by Chennai. I was feeling great. I can’t express my excitement in words but I was pleasantly surprised by having been picked by CSK. And yes, could not express my feelings and all but I’m really happy to be a part of CSK,” he said.

“Although it is a different franchise for me, attitude will remain the same. I have to do my best for the team’s cause, which has always been my mission as a player and will always be that way going forward as well. I’m more confident now,” he added.

