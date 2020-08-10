When Matthew Hayden Called Shoaib Akhtar a 'B-grade Actor'
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden recently jogged down the memory lane and recalled the time he engaged in a sledging war with former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar during the second Test of 2002 series at Sharjah.
When Matthew Hayden Called Shoaib Akhtar a 'B-grade Actor'
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden recently jogged down the memory lane and recalled the time he engaged in a sledging war with former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar during the second Test of 2002 series at Sharjah.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings