Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

When Matthew Hayden Called Shoaib Akhtar a 'B-grade Actor'

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden recently jogged down the memory lane and recalled the time he engaged in a sledging war with former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar during the second Test of 2002 series at Sharjah.

IANS |August 10, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
When Matthew Hayden Called Shoaib Akhtar a 'B-grade Actor'

Melbourne: Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden recently jogged down the memory lane and recalled the time he engaged in a sledging war with former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar during the second Test of 2002 series at Sharjah.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah's Action Makes it Difficult for his Back: Shoaib Akhtar

Australia emphatically won that match by an innings and 198 runs with Pakistan getting dismissed on paltry scores of 59 and 53 in the two innings respectively.

Hayden, who was named the Man of the Match for his fine century in the second Test, revealed how Akhtar tried to get under his skin by using profanity but the Pakistan speedster instead ended up to be the one who lost his concentration.

"Someone like Akhtar for example, I'd call him 'B-grade actor' for a start, which used to get under his skin a bit," Hayden said on The Grade Cricketer podcast, as per news.com.au.

"We were playing in Sharjah and it was 58 degrees out in the middle and Akhtar, when we walked out, said, 'I'm going to kill you today' in a whole lot more colourful language. And I said, 'Mate, that's terrific, you know I'm looking forward to that challenge' in a lot more colourful language.

"So I said, 'but here's the thing, dumbo. You've got 18 balls to do it. You've got three overs because you're going to turn into a marshmallow that's been left on the plane too long and is going to be dripping down and I'm going to be the one at the other end of those 18 balls that's going to be mopping it up'."

The former left-handed also revealed speaking to then-umpire S Venkataraghavan regarding Akhtar's attitude on the field and the Indian official had even given a stern warning to the Pakistan fast-bowler.

"I go right, how can I get Shoaib looking like an absolute goose and how can I tell Venkat about this? Now India and Pakistan, there's no love lost there, so I though that's my point (of leverage)," Hayden said.

"So as Shoaib's running in to bowl and he's cursing every profanity under the sun at me, I get to his bowling mark as I'm counting down his balls from one to 18. He gets to his delivery stride and I pull out. He runs at me going, 'What's the problem?'

"I said, 'I've got a problem'. I storm up to Venkat and say, 'I give everything on the game, I deserve everything I get, but within the protocols and etiquette of the game, surely you can't be running in and abusing someone'," he added.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Admits he Purposely Hit MS Dhoni With a Beamer in 2006 Faisalabad Test

Akhtar ended up bowling just 14 overs in the Test out of the total 92.1 over that Pakistan bowled in the innings. Hayden on the other hand, hit 119 off 255 deliveries, including nine boundaries and one six to star in Australia's massive win.

Matthew HaydenS VenkataraghavanShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more