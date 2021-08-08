When MS Dhoni Bowled to Dinesh Karthik in A Tour Nets Despite Being Competitors - Aakash Chopra Recalls

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra recalled an incident from India A’s tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe in 2004, when MS Dhoni had bowled to Dinesh Karthik in the nets despite them being competitors for the India wicketkeeper’s spot. Chopra recalled that he had advised Dhoni against it, but Dhoni refused it.

“I want to take you back to the 2004 A tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe. MS Dhoni was also part of that tour and I distinctly remember Dhoni bowling to you (Karthik) in the nets. Because he was my roommate, I told Dhoni ‘don’t bowl to him (Karthik), he is your competition. And if you want to bowl, at least bat. What are you doing? He will play for India, he is almost there, sometimes you need to also play’. But Dhoni said, ‘no, no, I want to bowl’," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

Karthik, meanwhile, said Dhoni was a once-in-a-generation cricketer.

“When Dhoni came in, he took the complete country by storm and I knew that door was closed. Keeper-batsman is always a decade-long job. Syed Kirmani was there, then Kiran More. Dhoni was a once-in-a-generation kind of a cricketer. Take Ian Healy or Adam Gilchrist, if you are a good keeper, you are there for 10-12 years."

Karthik made his India debut before Dhoni, but it was the latter who had a legendary career. Dhoni has now retired from international cricket, while Karthik, also a commentator now, is eyeing a comeback into the T20 squad.

