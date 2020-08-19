When MS Dhoni Firmly Asked Suresh Raina to Follow his Instructions

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as 'Captain Cool' for his equanimity. However, he did lose his temper many times on the cricket field with his teammates.
Former Indian pacer RP Singh has recollected an incident from the past when MS Dhoni lost his cool after Suresh Raina during a match in Sri Lanka. Speaking of the incident to cricket.com, Singh said Raina was fielding at cover in a game and kept coming forward even when asked by Dhoni to not do so.
“Few deliveries later, Raina missed a ball and then MS firmly told him to go back as he was instructing. He could be terse and firm when he wanted. Although he was never vocal or scream but he too used to get angry, “explained Singh.
Singh, who is also known to share a close bond with Dhoni, recalled the first time he met the legendary captain.
“First time we met was in domestic cricket in the Deodhar trophy. Then, we met in a camp in Bangalore. But I was aware of him because in UP and Bihar there used to be so many unofficial tournaments and he was already a big name when we met in Gwalior for the first time," remembered the Member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee.
Dhoni, famous for his aloofness, is a player who never showed many emotions, claims the 34-year-old.
“He is a very reserved person and is happy with a limited circle of people. He has always loved the quarantine time. It hardly affects him because he would always stay indoors, stay in his own world, play video games etc. (sic.),”added Singh.
MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Nonetheless, the Jharkhand cricketer who led India to two world cup glories will front Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled from September 19 to November 10.
