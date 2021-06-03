- 1st ODI - 02 Jun, 2021Match Ended195/10(50.0) RR 3.9
When MS Dhoni Gave a Fitting Reply to a Troll, Said 'It's Okay to Not Like Someone'
Though the former skipper is one of the most followed sportspersons in India, he now rarely interacts with his fans and or posts pictures.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 3, 2021, 10:02 AM IST
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is a calm and composed customer of the gentleman’s game. Dhoni fancies the idea of living a private life and is hardly active on any of his social media accounts. Though the former skipper is one of the most followed sportspersons in India, he rarely interacts with his fans and or posts pictures.
However, there was a time when Dhoni was an avid user of social media and interacted with the fans on a daily basis on Twitter. Back in 2012, the CSK skipper was known for tweeting random things or replying to the fans and sometimes trolls. Getting hate on social media is nothing new for any celebrity and Dhoni has also been subjected to a lot of trolling.In July 2012, Dhoni made an absolute random tweet as he shared a saying that women only listen to a photographer with an open mouth but only after giving her inputs. Taking cognisance of the tweet, a Twitterati wrote a lot of mean things about Dhoni as he told the cricketer and there are a lot of people who hate him.
The tweet made by the hater drew a lot of attention from the cricket fans. The 39-year-old also took note of the mean tweet and tried to school the troller for bashing people online. In his reply, Dhoni said that it’s okay to not like someone but hate is a very strong word. However, the wicketkeeper also added that he won’t complain since it’s the choice of people whether they want to hate somebody or not.
@ishangodbole well u may not like me but hate is a very strong word to be used anyways its ur choice so I won't complain
— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012
Dhoni announced his retirement from the international circuit in August 2020. However, he is an active participant of the Indian Premier League and leads three-time champion Chennai Super Kings. The wicketkeeper-batsman last played competitive cricket during IPL 2021, which has been now rescheduled in the UAE in September and October.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
