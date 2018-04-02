2nd April 2011: MS Dhoni Ends India's World Cup Wait in Style

First Indian citizen to go to space and first Indian citizen to launch a cricket ball into the orbit to lift the 🏆 - #ThisDayThatYear #RakeshSharma #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/8zaj6afYjs

The thrill we felt after @msdhoni hit that wining SIX cannot be described in words. World Cup 2011 was certainly one of the proudestCricketing moment for the nation. Not to forget @YUVSTRONG12 's heroics in the tournament! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YHwHtX51Xr