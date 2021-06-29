When MS Dhoni's Prediction Came True Ahead of Rohit Sharma's 264*

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the best cricketers the world has ever seen. Dhoni has a brilliant knack for reading the game, therefore, he uses players as per their strengths and weaknesses. While there are multiple examples of his on-field tactics and risks, he has time and again used his resources properly and has made the players more confident in their own abilities. He has always backed the cricketers when they are in their not-so-good form, as he had full faith in their ability.

An example of Dhoni’s belief in his players was witnessed when heand the team management decided to move Rohit Sharma as a limited-overs opener. Rest as history has it, Rohit remains one of the finest batters in white-ball cricket. He has over 9,000 ODI runs and around 3,000 runs in the T20 format. In the 2013 Champions Trophy, Rohit was promoted as an opener and he brought up his first double ton in the 50-over format. Next on November 13, 2014 the hitman slammed his second double ton (264), which to date remains the highest individual score in the format.

His unbeaten 264, off 173 balls, came in the fourth and penultimate ODI of the India-Sri Lanka home series. The Men in Blue were led by Virat Kohli as Dhoni was rested for the ODIs due to the upcoming Australia tour and the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Dhoni is not that active on the social media platforms, but he watched the proceedings of the play and had predicted that the Hitman will score 250. He had tweeted that If Rohit doesn't lose his wicket, he will certainly get 250. His prediction came in when Indian innings were underway.

If Rohit doesn't get out he will certainly get 250 today— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) November 13, 2014

And the prediction of the cricket mastermind was proved correct as Rohit was unbeaten on 264. With a strike rate of 152.60, Rohit’s innings was laced with 33 fours and 9 sixes.

