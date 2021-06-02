CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » When Rahul Dravid, the Bowler, Ravaged South Africa’s Batting Line Up

When Rahul Dravid, the Bowler, Ravaged South Africa’s Batting Line Up

When Rahul Dravid, the Bowler, Ravaged South Africa’s Batting Line Up

What comes to your mind when you hear the name Rahul Dravid? Solid batsman, a good wicketkeeper, The Wall.

What comes to your mind when you hear the name Rahul Dravid? Solid batsman, a good wicketkeeper, The Wall. These words will come to the mind of any cricket lover whenever Dravid is being discussed. However, it is tough to talk about Dravid and bowling in the same sentence.

In his entire cricket career, Dravid bowled just 51 overs in 509 matches. In the 51 overs, he managed to pick four wickets. All the four scalps came before 2001 as he didn’t bowl in international cricket after 2000. You might be surprised to know that there was one time when Dravid became the wrecker-in-chief for India and helped the team in securing a victory by bowling an amazing spell.

The match which is being talked about was played between India and South Africa in 2000 at Kochi. India were up against South Africa in the first One Day International (ODI) of the five-match home series. Opting to bat first, South Africa’s opening duo of Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs launched an assault on the Indian bowlers.

The two together scripted a match-defining partnership of 235 runs. Sunil Joshi gave the first breakthrough to the home team by picking the wicket of Gibbs while he was at 111. After the first wicket, India needed two to three more wickets to make a comeback in the game and stamp their authority.

This is when the skipper Sourav Ganguly played a gamble by handing the ball to Dravid in the 43rd over. Dravid repaid the faith of his skipper as on the second ball he took the important scalp of Kirsten. On the last ball of the same over, Dravid was also successful in sending Lance Klusener back to the pavilion.

The two crucial wickets helped India in making a comeback in the game and they managed to stop the opposition at a score of 301. Chasing 302, India successfully reached the target within 49.4 overs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches