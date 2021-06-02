- 1st ODI - 02 Jun, 2021Match Ended195/10(50.0) RR 3.9
When Rahul Dravid, the Bowler, Ravaged South Africa’s Batting Line Up
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 2, 2021, 9:05 PM IST
What comes to your mind when you hear the name Rahul Dravid? Solid batsman, a good wicketkeeper, The Wall. These words will come to the mind of any cricket lover whenever Dravid is being discussed. However, it is tough to talk about Dravid and bowling in the same sentence.
In his entire cricket career, Dravid bowled just 51 overs in 509 matches. In the 51 overs, he managed to pick four wickets. All the four scalps came before 2001 as he didn’t bowl in international cricket after 2000. You might be surprised to know that there was one time when Dravid became the wrecker-in-chief for India and helped the team in securing a victory by bowling an amazing spell.
The match which is being talked about was played between India and South Africa in 2000 at Kochi. India were up against South Africa in the first One Day International (ODI) of the five-match home series. Opting to bat first, South Africa’s opening duo of Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs launched an assault on the Indian bowlers.
The two together scripted a match-defining partnership of 235 runs. Sunil Joshi gave the first breakthrough to the home team by picking the wicket of Gibbs while he was at 111. After the first wicket, India needed two to three more wickets to make a comeback in the game and stamp their authority.
This is when the skipper Sourav Ganguly played a gamble by handing the ball to Dravid in the 43rd over. Dravid repaid the faith of his skipper as on the second ball he took the important scalp of Kirsten. On the last ball of the same over, Dravid was also successful in sending Lance Klusener back to the pavilion.
The two crucial wickets helped India in making a comeback in the game and they managed to stop the opposition at a score of 301. Chasing 302, India successfully reached the target within 49.4 overs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking