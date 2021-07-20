When Raj Kundra Was Arrested In IPL Betting Case

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch on Monday for being involved in creating and publishing pornographic films. As per Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner, the department had sufficient evidence to build a case that led to his arrest. He added that Kundra is a “key conspirator” in the case registered with crime branch Mumbai earlier this year.

Kundra, 45, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays). Apart from these, he has been charged with relevant sections of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and IT Act.

This arrest is an addition to a list of controversies that have been associated with Raj Kundra:

Betting

Raj Kundra, former co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) was arrested by Delhi Police on charges of betting in the year 2013. Back then, the police had stated they Kundra used to place bets via team co-owner Umesh Goenka. As a result, Kundra was suspended from all cricket-related activities. Rajasthan Royals were also banned for two years.

“Kundra used to place bets for the past three years. Kundra placed bets with Goenka. Goenka was a bookie and forwarded bets to others on behalf of Kundra," a senior police official had said.

Later, Kundra’s name cropped up in a spot-fixing scandal but he was given a clean chit by the Delhi Police following an investigation.

Coming back to the current case of producing pornographic films, Kundra has pleaded not guilty and has requested anticipatory bail.

