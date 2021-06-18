When Ravindra Jadeja Smudged ‘Curd’ Instead of Cake on MS Dhoni's Face

The Indian cricket team has a simple way of celebrating birthdays i.e. by smudging cake on the player’s face. Many players celebrate their birthdays while on tour with the national team and if it just so happens that the occasion is during the tour, the smudging and smearing will eventually be there.

Team India swashbuckler and wicketkeeper for India in the World Test Championship final, Rishabh Pant has recalled the time when on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday, while nearly everyone got the chance to apply some cake facial to the former skipper, all-rounder Ravindra Jadejafound a substitute -curd or as we know it, ‘dahi’.

In a recent video uploaded by the ICC on Twitter, Pant was describing his Instagram photos and recalling memories. A particular photo which was uploaded has the youngster wishing former captain Dhoni on his birthday by posing with him and the ‘cake’ on his face.However, Pant revealed that it was not ‘cake’, but curd. Pant said that Jadeja found a substitute for cake and smeared curd all over the former captain’s face.

On doing so, Dhoni immediately started chasing Jadeja in the hotel.

Pant said that Jadeja did so as the cake was not too ‘soft and creamy’. Following that, everyone present there burst out laughing.

Here is the photograph Pant had uploaded with the former skipper:

The youngster also recalled the moment when Dhoni handed the wicketkeeper his first ODI cap. The southpaw said that he had always looked up to Dhoni and recollected the advice the former captain gave to him.

Pant is a part of the final XI for the World Test Championship final and will be keeping for India against New Zealand from June 18 to June 22. The youngster has played a crucial role in India’s success in Test cricket and his knocks have helped Team India get back on track.Also, India will be depending on Pant to score runs in the middle order when things are not going their way. The southpaw has so far played 20 Test matches, in which the swashbuckler has scored 1,358 runs, which includes 3 hundreds and 6 fifties.

