When Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist Asked Brad Hogg to Bowl 'wrong'un' to Sachin Tendulkar

Retired Aussie chinaman Brad Hogg on Wednesday opened up about India’s tour of Australia in 2007 and how he felt a bit under the pump during the Test series in the absence of Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill. Despite their numerous on-field encounters, Hogg has dismissed Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar just once in his career. Hogg picked Tendulkar’s wicket in 2007 during Australia’s tour of India in Hyderabad during an ODI match.

After the game, the Aussie star had asked the Indian to sign the ball. Accepting his request to sign Hogg’s memento, Tendulkar wrote ‘never again, mate’ on the ball. Interestingly, it turns out to be true as Hogg was never able to dismiss the Mumbaikar in his career again.

A few months later after Hogg picked Tendulkar’s wicket for the first time, the duo was again involved in an entertaining battle during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne in 2007.

Batting in the second innings in Melbourne Test, a well set Tendulkar was leading India’s charges and he had decided to go after Hogg as he smashed two fours and a six in the 39th over.

Speaking about his experience, Hogg revealed how he felt pressurized by his then skipper Ricky Ponting and wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist after the duo asked him to bowl wrong'un to Tendulkar.

"There was a moment when Gilchrist and Ponting came up and asked me to bowl wrong ones to him,” Hogg told Harmison on his show 'Test of Time' on YouTube.

He further revealed that they planned to “keep bowling the wrong’un to leg stump and try to use the minimal footmark outside and try and bamboozle to tie him up.” However, Hogg put his foot down in front of Ponting and Gilchrist by denying them their request. He also told them that “to bowl wrong ones all the time ball after the ball is quite difficult'".

Tendulkar was eventually removed by Stuart Clark as Australia won the match by 337 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here