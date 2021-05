When Rishabh Pant Knocked on The Door Of His Childhood Coach to Apologise at 3:30 AM

Tarak Sinha has played an important role in the rise of Rishabh Pant and an incident from the time when the now India star was a budding cricketer reveals the immense respect he has for his childhood coach.

In an interview with CricketNext, Sinha revealed that there have been times when he has gotten upset with Pant when things weren’t working out at the net sessions. It was one of such incidents when they were practicing at the iconic Sonnet Club in Delhi when Sinha lost his cool.

The thought of having let his coach down kept gnawing at him so much so that Pant couldn’t sleep that night and decided to take the one-hour journey late in the night before landing at Sinha’s doorstep to apologise.

“Once I got upset with him during one of the net sessions at my club Sonnet which is in South Delhi,” Sinha said. “He couldn’t sleep for the whole night and knocked on my door around 3:30 am! I live in Vaishali (National Capital Region) and which is almost an hour’s drive where he was staying in Delhi. I was like at this time? Why? He said that he wanted to apologise because he could never see me being upset.”

Sinha’s family in turn chided him for being too harsh on Pant. “That was touching as well as disturbing since he had to make that journey post mid-night. In fact, my family was so upset with me that I was harsh on the kid,” he said.

Seems those lessons have worked out quite well for the now 23-year-old who is often compared with the legendary MS Dhoni and is now being projected as the successor to current India captain Virat Kohli.

Pant will next be in action for India in England where they will play six Tests starting June 18.

